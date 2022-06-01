Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky discussed Paige VanZant making her AEW in-ring debut last Sunday at Double or Nothing 2022. The team of VanZant, Sky, and Ethan Page beat the team of Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Scorpio Sky on Paige VanZant’s debut: “I thought she was really good. I told her after the match that ‘most people train for six months to a year, minimum before they have their first match and they have their first match in front of maybe 20 to 40 people. You trained for two or three months and had your first match on pay-per-view, No pressure.’ Under the circumstances, she did really well. She trained with Gangrel and she worked really hard. I know after the ladder match on Dynamite, she flew back to Florida and went straight to the gym and was training. She took it seriously and really wanted to do well. I really wanted her to do well. She came and kicked ass. She was so good. Michinoku drivers. She didn’t get to show the Impaler, she has a really nice Impaler that we didn’t get in there. She’s going to have other matches. She can do this. She can do this if she sticks with it. She has a lot of other things going on, she’s still fighting and that sort of thing. If she really wanted to be a professional wrestler full-time, she could be really good at this because she’s a great athlete, she’s a badass, she learns quickly, she works hard, and she has natural charisma. I was really proud of her and happy for her.”

Scorpio Sky on wanting Paige VanZant to come off different than Ronda Rousey in WWE: “I knew there was going to be comparisons to Ronda. It was important to me, for the say that I had, to do things that would make her seem different. I didn’t want it to look like, ‘this is their version of Ronda.’ I wanted her to stand out. ‘This isn’t our version of Ronda, this is Paige VanZant.’ She did a great job of showing her individuality in her appearance and the way she carried herself. She was herself out there. She has a big fanbase and a lot of people like her. There’s a lot more that can be done with her.”