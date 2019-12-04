Scorpio Sky on Getting to Wrestle Chris Jericho in AEW, How He Was Nervous and Intimidated Before They Matched Up

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed SCU member Scorpio Sky for the WINCLY podcast. Scorpio Sky discussed his recent AEW matchup with Le Champion, Chris Jericho. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Scorpio Sky on how it’s almost been a year since AEW started: “It’s absolutely crazy that it’s already been a year. It’s gone so fast and 2019 just flew by especially since we started TV. It’s busier and busier as we’re on the road every week. But I’m absolutely loving it – this is what I dreamed of. As crazy as it sounds, I’m living the life that I dreamt of when I was 10 years old. I’m thankful and wanting to keep it going.”

Sky on getting to wrestle Chris Jericho: “The biggest match of his career in more ways than one. First off, I grew up a Chris Jericho fan. I was a guy who dressed up as Chris Jericho in high school for Halloween, conspiracy victim sign and all. It wasn’t just the match but we had the promos before which I was extremely nervous about because he’s one of the best talkers of all-time. To go jab-for-jab word-for-word with him was intimidating but I was happy with the way it came out.”

On how much fun he had wrestling Jericho: “To get in there and go toe-to-toe with one of my favorite wrestlers was incredible. It was a lot of fun and intimidating. It was a huge opportunity for me to show potentially – obviously I lost the match – but I could potentially main event TVs and PPVs and hopefully maybe one day be the world champion. That was the ultimate goal.”

Sky on if there’s any friction between him and Daniels as Daniels wants singles gold: “No, no friction. Christopher Daniels is going to have his shot as you don’t have a talent like Christopher Daniels in your company long before he is a champion. So, whether it be the world championship or if they eventually add another championship, he’ll get that one. Or who knows: if Frankie and I lose the titles and Daniels and I go after the tag team titles or him and Daniels go after their fifth tag team championship. Who knows?”