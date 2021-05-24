Scorpio Sky Discusses WWE Wrestler Telling Him Not To Hurt Sting At AEW Double Or Nothing

Scorpio Sky recently appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event to discuss his upcoming match at AEW Double or Nothing, which will feature he and Ethan Page teaming up to take on Sting and Darby Allin. Here’s what Sky had to say about the match and Sting’s involvement (via Fightful):

Scorpio Sky on a WWE wrestler texting to telling him not to hurt Sting: “I had a buddy of mine text me, he actually works for the other company, and he’s like, ‘Bro, Sting was my favorite wrestler growing up, don’t hurt him.’ I just laughed about it. Sting was one of my favorite wrestlers growing up too. Everyone in my generation looked up to Sting. He was everything we all wanted to be and he can still go and still has that magic. All he has to do is walk out and there is still something special about him. He has the ‘it factor’ and brings a lot to the table still, even this late in his career. I’m honored to be a part of it and it’ll be a great match.”

On if he’s concerned about going too hard at Sting in the match: “I have no hesitation. He is a professional and he is an intelligent person and he wouldn’t be stepping in the ring if he wasn’t ready and medically cleared and emotionally clear. If he wasn’t mentally ready, he wouldn’t put himself in that position. Aside from that, he’s stepping in the ring with two of the best. There are no hesitations or worries. We’re going to go out and all perform to the highest level of our abilities.”