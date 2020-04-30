Scorpion Releasing Announces Blu-Ray Release for Grunt! The Wrestling Movie

– Scorpion Releasing has announced the upcoming Blu-ray release for the 1985 mockumentary, Grunt! The Wrestling Movie. The film is due to arrive on Blu-ray on July 7. The set will feature a new 2K remaster of the film. Here’s the official synopsis and features:

“Welcome to the world of professional wrestling, a world of glamour and theatrics with bone crushing rivalries and muscle mangling madness. A World where purveyors of pain, sultans of slam and gurus of gouge reign supreme and where a headlock carries as much weight as a handshake. Grunt! The Wrestling Movie takes you behind the scenes of professional wrestling and into the life of contender Mad Dog Joe DeCurso (Magic Schwarz, Over the Top). After a mishap in the ring, Mad Dog disappears and controversy develops around his mysterious disappearance. Some people think he’s dead, others think he had mental breakdown. But for legion of fans there’s another theory, a new contender has burst upon the scene—The Mask. Is he really Mad Dog making a comeback? All the answers lie in wait in the stunning conclusion… a Battle Royale for the heavyweight championship of the world… a free-for-all survival of the fittest in the rabbit punching, gut wrenching, head butting flesh. Hold on to your seats… THE FIGHT IS ON! Directed by cult filmmaker Allan Holzman (Forbidden World, Programmed to Kill) and featuring cult TV personality Wally George, star Lydie Denier (Bulletproof, Satan’s Mistress), and wrestling legends Dick Murdoch and Exotic Adrian Street.”