Scotiabank Arena In Toronto Advertising Cody Rhodes For Upcoming WWE RAW
The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto recently sent out a tweet advertising the August 22 episode of WWE RAW, with Cody Rhodes listed among the talent. Obviously the card is subject to change and this is likely a tweet based on old information. It lists a match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for the show. Rhodes isn’t featured on the accompanying photo.
One reply noted that commercials for last week’s RAW in Houston also listed the match, and that obviously didn’t happen.
Rhodes has been out of action since tearing his pectoral muscle back in June.
WWE Returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time in over 3 years! See Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins on 08/22!
— Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 8, 2022
Nah they were advertising this match in local commercials for RAW on 8/1 in Houston
— Elijah (@LipkinIcedTea) August 10, 2022
