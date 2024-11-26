Scott D’Amore Launching $200 Million Development Project In Ontario

TNA alumnus and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling boss Scott D’Amore is launching a major commercial development project in Ontario. The Windsor Star reports that the D’Amore Group is teaming up with Petretta Construction to build a a 25-acre development in LaSalle that will be the largest commercial development in the town’s history.

The development is worth $200 million and will include over 250,000 square feet of retail place including a grocery store, a “major brand hotel,” a Shopper’s Drug Mart, Dollarama, a McDonald’s, Pet Smart, Tim Hortons, Taco Bell, a Osmow’s Shawarma and more. D’Amore’s late father Patrick originally bought the property back in 1974.

“We’re both first generation Canadians and our fathers came to this country from Italy chasing the Canadian dream,” said D’Amore of himself and Davide Petretta. “Both [our fathers] started working with their hands. This project was my father’s dream when he bought the property, and he lived there until he died in 2011. His idea was, that if you didn’t want to, you would never have to leave this property. Everything would be within walking distance — grocery stores, retail, doctor’s offices, parks, schools…That was his vision and this commercial development will complete that.”

The first part of the construction is scheduled to be completed by next fall.