Scott D’Amore Addresses a Potential Return for the TNA Brand

– During a recent interview with the TMFI Wrestling Show, Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore discussed the possibility of a return for the TNA brand in the future. Below is an excerpt (h/t Himanshu D) and a clip of D’Amore:

“As we come out of this pandemic environment and get back out there, certainly that’s a possibility. It’s a possibility that the TNA brand could return. I think it’s one of the things many – and certainly not at the top of the list – but one of the things that the pandemic has robbed us of is that opportunity to see a return of TNA. We have so many unbelievable Knockouts. Maybe we’ll end up continuing to grow the Knockouts division and give them their own separate platform.”

The idea of AXS considering a TNA spinoff show was rumored last year. Also, a reunion show for the brand, There’s No Place Like Home, was planned for April 2020 during WrestleMania Weekend. However, the event was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic.