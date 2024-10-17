Scott D’Amore On How He Approached Booking TNA Talent For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Scott D’Amore recently discussed the process of booking TNA talent for Maple Leaf Pro’s Forged In Excellence shows this weekend. D’Amore spoke with Fightful where he talked about bringing in talent from his former employers.

“I talked about it with the talent, which is often the first step,” D’Amore said. “We talked through a lot of stuff with talent and eventually it came to we had to deal with it company to company, which we did. Gratefully, we were able to work it out and have the talent appear.”

He continued, “It’s good for their talent as well. We have a great mix of talent for a lot of different companies, and I don’t see a downside to talent appearing on this platform. If I were still sitting in the chair as the President of TNA Wrestling, this is the type of event, similar to when we would send people to a New Japan event, it’s an event that has some prestige and buzz, so why not have your talent front and center on that?”

The shows take place on October 19th and 20th in Windsor, Ontario to mark the company’s return.