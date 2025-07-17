Scott D’Amore Believes The Young Bucks May Eventually Want A ‘Wrestlemania Moment’

In the latest edition of his Yahoo Sports column, Scott D’Amore stated his belief that the Young Bucks may eventually make their way to WWE so they can get their own ‘Wrestlemania moment’.

On the success of AEW All In: Texas: “AEW’s All In Texas was an amazing show — the best of the year so far. The crowd — all 26,000-plus — was electric. The visuals on television were massive, and everything felt big. AEW is here to stay, and I’ll keep on banging this drum: We are all better for it. I get that online trolling can be fun, and I understand that rage-bait is rewarded by YouTube algorithms, but if there’s anyone appearing on the apps on your phone telling you AEW isn’t massively successful — and entertaining — you need to block him or her from your feeds. Those people are ruining your enjoyment of professional wrestling. Get them out of your life and just enjoy the sheer amount of great wrestling we have today.”

On the Young Bucks: “Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland beat the Young Bucks, with the gimmick the Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs. You had the top stars of tomorrow beating the guys who helped build the company. The Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson — have done everything there is to do in AEW as characters and as real-life executives. Hmmm …It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW — and I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point — maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did.”

On Goldberg’s retirement: “I understand watching Ariel Helwani’s show that Bill isn’t happy with aspects of his sendoff. I agree with Bill — it wasn’t enough. There were some nice touches, but it didn’t feel big enough. It wasn’t special. It’s ironic Goldberg chose to not only turn down AEW’s offer to end his career there, but elected to throw shade at it in public. Goldberg’s final match, bluntly, will be forgotten in three months. Compare that to the final run Sting got in AEW. Sting’s retirement speech also aired in full.”