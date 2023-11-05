Scott D’Amore Comments On Signing Leon Slater To TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, Leon Slater signed a long-term deal with TNA wrestling during the company’s UK tour last week. In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Scott D’Amore spoke about signing the young talent to the company.

He said: “I think Leon Slater is exactly what TNA was built on which is giving opportunity to young, super talented people. So 19 years old, wise, a little mature beyond his years and as good of a prospect as I think you see anywhere in the industry. Excited to have Leon with us.“