Scott D’Amore Corrects Timeline On When He Tried To Buy TNA Wrestling

In an interview with K100 (via Fightful), Scott D’Amore corrected reports that noted he tried to buy TNA Wrestling and was then let go as President of the company. He noted that he did try to buy TNA, but only after he was already released.

He said: “It’s public record, I tried to buy the company, right? To set the record straight — for those that say I tried to buy it and then I got let go, I mean, I had got let go and then I tried to buy it which was the more logical series of events. So it’s like, look, I think I know where I want this thing to go and I know where we can take it and I’m willing to put my money and others money where my mouth is and say, ‘Hey, let us acquire it and see what we can do with it.’ Ultimately, that was turned down so they continued to do their thing. Once the bitterness, the hurt feelings, and the anger subsides, just sit there and go, ‘Okay, what’s next?’”