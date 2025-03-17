Scott D’Amore On Difficulty of Following MLP Forged in Excellence

In an interview with Fightful, Scott D’Amore spoke about the ‘daunting’ task of booking MLP Mayhem, the follow-up event for the promotion after the successful Forged in Excellence. D’Amore noted it was hard to follow both the main events of the debut event. Mayhem happened this past weekend.

D’Amore said: “I think it would be hard to ask for two better main events and going up and down the card, think, honestly, just about everybody played their role perfectly and delivered. So I’m excited. It’s daunting to follow that up. No question. Like I’m not going to BS you. Following those two main events. How do you do it? That’s why we switch gears and now we have two big houses that are go out there and have a traditional classic World Championship style match-up and then on night two, we’re going to highlight the very best in tag team wrestling where we have the Kingdom and the Time Splitters that are, I know are going to take tag team wrestling and just elevated here as part of Maple Leaf Pro. Then you’ve got PCO, he’s going to come in here like he’s not coming in here to do catch-as-catch can wrestling. He’s coming in here for a street fight. So there’s going to be craziness and Michael Allen, Richard Clark, the man with the longest name in professional wrestling, who I probably need to talk to him about that. He’s going to get to experience what it’s like to deal with the total lunatic when he, when he gets in there with PCO. So when you don’t have those, those Josh Alexander / Takeshita, Mike Bailey / Takeshita style matches, then you go out and you diversify your style. You do a little bit more hardcore. You lean in more onto the female side of the things, where we’ve shown over the last many years that the women are able to go out there and perform just as well and some nights better than the men and you lean into a little bit more of the hoss fights.“