Scott D’Amore Hypes Up ‘Exciting’ 2025 For Maple Leaf Pro: ‘We Have A Lot of Moving Pieces Right Now’

In an interview with Undisputed, Scott D’Amore spoke about the plans he has in motion for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, promising an ‘exciting’ 2025 for the promotion. MLP held its first event, Forged in Excellence, back in October. Here are highlights:

On MLP’s 2025: “We have a lot of moving pieces right now, and it all leads to an exciting 2025. We are going to be the heart of Canadian wrestling and a force in the global wrestling landscape. […] Forged in Excellence was our mission statement, our proof of concept for what Maple Leaf Pro is going to be. The plan all along was to come out and have two nights of an amazing debut to show people what MLP is all about. Now we’ve taken a step back to set up our infrastructure, and we’ll be ready and prepared for an unbelievable 2025.”

On reviving Canadian wrestling: “This is a way to honor tradition of the past and forge a new path for Canadian wrestling. I’m proud of my time at TNA, and I hold my head high for what we accomplished there in my time at the helm. We took a company from death’s doorstep and revived it into an exciting and viable alternative. Now we are going to focus that hard work, vision, and passion into Maple Leaf Pro.”

On possibly working with WWE: “We are very happy and excited about our existing partners. But we have an open-door policy. If WWE wants to join the party, we’d be open to exploring it.”