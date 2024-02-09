Scott D’Amore Reportedly Pushed For Higher Budget In TNA, Note On TNA Trying to Sign Braun Strowman

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling terminated the contract of Scott D’Amore and replaced him with new president Anthony Cicione. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while no official reason has been revealed, several sources noted that it might have to do with financial reasons.

A source close to D’Amore noted that he is wealthy outside of wrestling, thanks to other business interests, but works in wrestling because he loves it. With TNA having its most successful time in eight years, he wanted to expand the business. D’Amore had been pushing to get TNA a bigger budget for years. He had even threatened to quit at one point, although it was likely a bluff as he thought he was a “key person” Anthem wouldn’t want to lose, as they knew he didn’t need the job. Another source confirmed that D’Amore and Anthem had butted heads over the budget for years.

One example was that TNA attempted to bring Braun Strowman in back in 2021, for Bound for Glory. It would have been billed ‘Braun for Glory’. Anthem believed Strowman’s asking price was too high and didn’t think he’d help business enough to make it make sense. Strowman eventually went back to WWE.

Another source said that D’Amore wanted to use the company’s recent success to build it back up. He wanted to sign bigger names, but Anthem once again didn’t want to increase the budget. Anthem had reportedly even discussed lowering the budget. There had been a issue with D’Amore wanting TNA to grow while Anthem simply wanted a product for TV with a specific budget.