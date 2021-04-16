Scott D’Amore Hints At Impact Return For Samoa Joe At Slammiversary

As we previously reported, Samoa Joe was one of ten wrestlers released from the WWE yesterday, including Mickie James, Kalisto, the IIconics and more. In a post on Twitter, Scott D’Amore hinted at an Impact Wrestling return for Joe, who left the company in 2015. He included a photo of Slammiversary, which he noted happens within days of July 14, when the non-compete clauses on the wrestlers’ contracts will expire.

He wrote: “There has to be an event within days of that 90 days being up that would make the perfect celebration of Joe & friends’ new found freedom…”