Scott D’Amore On Impact Doing More Crossovers With Companies, TNA Rebranding

Scott D’Amore says that Impact is very open to doing more collaborations with other companies like NJPW and AEW. The company has worked with a number of promotions for the last few years, notable the just-mentioned duo, and D’Amore spoke about the Impact’s working relationships on the WrestleSlam Podcast. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the possibility of more collaborations with companies: “We’re always open to collaborating, whether it’s with large companies like AEW or New Japan or AAA, or whether it’s more regional promotions. We’ve done a lot of collaborations large and small. As long as it’s good for the business of both companies and something that excites the fans, then we’re definitely open.”

On the company’s rebranding to TNA: “We’ve just been so engulfed for a good part of this year with getting ready for this TNA Wrestling announcement. It’s been something that’s been in the works since February. So I think that I think has really excited people domestically in North America, and also around the world. I look forward to getting out to all of our fans out there.”