Scott D’Amore Weighs In on Impact Potentially Holding PPVs In UK and Europe

Impact Slammiversary takes place this weekend, and Scott D’Amore has shared his thoughts on a future iteration of the PPV taking place overseas. AEW and WWE have put the UK in focus with Money in the Bank and All In, and D’Amore was asked on the Slammiversary Press Pass about possibly holding Impact’s big PPV overseas down the line. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On potentially holding Slammiversary overseas: “I think the UK is on fire. I spent part of the mid-90s in Europe. My first overseas tour was in Hamburg. I spent time in England, Ireland, Wales, and the scene was very depressed at the time, with the exception of the WWE tours that would come through here and there. There just wasn’t a lot. We’ve seen such a growth in the market over there, and I think that you saw a bit of a dip in some of the stuff when NXT UK opened because I think they took a lot of the talent, and they really depleted the scene. But I think what you saw, which happens so much in wrestling, is others had an opportunity to step up and show out, and they’ve done that.”

On the UK and European markets: “Whether it’s Slammiversary or whatever the events are, I think UK fans are great at showing their support. I think European fans, I’ve competed in Switzerland, Germany, it’s a great scene over there, and I think wrestling fans have really become quite educated to what we do. One of the things that I always noted was their passion. They’re always so loud and so vibrant. It’s like watching a soccer game with the level of energy that you get over there, and I think you’ll hear some exciting stuff coming real, real soon when it comes from Impact Wrestling when it comes to the Euro market.