Impact News: Scott D’Amore Jokes About ‘Eye For an Eye’ Match, MJF’s Lawyer Appears On Impact
– Scott D’Amore had a little bit of fun at WWE’s expense over their infamous “Eye For an Eye” match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. On Tuesday’s episode, D’Amore made a match between Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, who injured Myers’ eye in a match in January. D’Amore at first said it would be an Eye For an Eye match and when asked if he was serious about that, said no and that such a match is crazy as he walked off.
WWE, of course, had just such a match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins last year, where Rollins won by putting out Mysterio’s eye.
– Mark Sterling, who was the lawyer for MJF last summer during the AEW star’s feud with Jon Moxley, appeared on Impact this week as Myers’ lawyer as you can see below:
