Scott D’Amore Reflects On Maple Leaf Pro’s Relationships With Other Promotions

Scott D’Amore likes working with other promotions as the head of Maple Leaf Pro and he recently talked about his relationships with those companies. D’Amore spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and spoke about working with the likes of AEW, NJPW, the NWA and more.

“The fact is that when you look at this, making sure that we have Don Callis at desk next to Mauro Ranallo forming what I think, respectful to any other team, is the best commentary team in professional wrestling and having QT Marshall up here and being able to get Billy Gunn and the Kingdom and Serena Deeb,” D’Amore began. “These things, these relationships take managing and we’ve always you know tried to maintain and have a good relationship with AEW and everybody else. That was kind of it, going there and just chatting, seeing where we can work together and what makes sense, might make sense now and what might make sense in the future. One of the legacies of Maple Leaf Wrestling, whatever banner they were under, WWWF, AWA, NWA, didn’t matter. They could come to Maple Leaf Gardens, they could come to Maple Leaf Wrestling and perform.”

He continued, “That’s one of things I’m proudest about this when you look at it. You got Kiyomiya from NOAH, you’ve got Ishimori and Kushida and Kevin Knight from New Japan. You’ve got the folks I just mentioned from AEW. Unfortunately there’s no TNA representation. They had to go the very same night. So that’s not possible this time. But we have we have people from all over coming here. We have the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion coming here anddefending the title. The last time that the NWA title was defended in Windsor was 20 years ago and it was a title change that I think sent shocks through wrestling, right. Ended up being known as controversy in Canada and it’s what launched the golden age of TNA Wrestling on Spike TV. We have WWE ID talent here in Kylie Rae and Zoe Sager. Having all these different brands and promotions come here and have people representing them I think is what makes wrestling really kind of cool and fun when it’s done, right? Like they all have their home base and they have their stuff they do there, but they can come here and intermingle and play in a different sandbox for a couple nights.”

MLP Mayhem took place over last weekend with their next show, MLP Northern Rising, set for May 10th.