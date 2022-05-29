Scott D’Amore to Match Donations Made to Don West This Week

Scott D’Amore is kicking in to help Don West in his fight against cancer, pledging to match donations to the Impact announcer made this week. As reported yesterday, West gave an update on his fight against brain lymphoma, noting that his tumor has doubled in size which meant he had to cancel a planned stem cell treatment and will start a different treatment next week.

D’Amore announced on Twitter today that he will match donations to West’s GoFundMe, writing:

“Folks, @IMPACTWRESTLING OG @DonWestDeals is one of the best humans to ever walk this planet.

Let’s rally around DW! Any donations made by midnight EST Friday will be matched dollar for dollar.

It’s currently at $34,776 so keep me honest”