Scott D’Amore Wants To Run MLP at the Maple Leaf Gardens

In an interview with Fightful, Scott D’Amore said that he wants to run a Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling event at the Maple Leaf Gardens next year. The promotion made its debut under D’Amore last week with the two-night Forged in Excellence event.

He said: “Maple Leaf Gardens was the home for Maple Leaf Wrestling for its entire existence. That’s where the major shows, for the most part, happened. A few exceptions when they moved to Exhibition Stadium for real big events. A return there is important. Maple Leaf Gardens in its old form as a 17,000 seat arena doesn’t exist, but the exterior is almost the exact same. It still has that marquee that says Maple Leaf Gardens where there were names like Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Bruno Sammartino, Bill Watts. Inside that building is the same iconic yellow brick. There is a 3,000 seat hockey arena that tailor-made for wrestling. Ring of Honor did it. Returning to Maple Leafs Gardens is a huge step for us and a celebration of the rebirth of the Maple Leaf brand. It’s the bridge from Maple Leaf Wrestling to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. It’s the pivot point there for bringing pro wrestling, in a major way, back to Church Street, back to Maple Leafs Gardens. Regardless of what the building is officially called, because like everything else its sponsored by Mattamy Homes, it’s the Mattamy Entertainment Complex, but in our heart and the hearts of so many fans, it’s still Maple Leaf Gardens. Bringing Maple Leaf Pro to Maple Leaf Gardens is top priority for us and high on our list for 2025.“