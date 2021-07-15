Scott D’Amore Has No Problem With Kenny Omega As Impact World Champion, Talks Slammiversary Match

Kenny Omega’s run as Impact World Champion has garnered strong reactions both positive and negative, and you can count Scott D’Amore’s mindset as among the former. D’Amore spoke with WZ’s Bill Pritchard for a new interview and shared his thoughts on Omega representing Impact as its world champion, plus more. Some highlights are below:

On Omega’s run as Impact World Champion: “I personally have never had a problem with Kenny Omega representing IMPACT as our world’s champion because he is, if not the best, he’s right there. And I’ve known Kenny, we were together in Japan when I had a cup of coffee and hanging with the Bullet Club and Kenny was there. I saw it, and when you strip back all of the BS and all of the posturing and everything else, Kenny is a driven athlete that wants to be the very best. I knew that if Kenny Omega was the IMPACT World Champion, he was going to do that proudly and he takes great, great pride in going out there and being the best, and he takes great pride in being a champion.

“I knew I would have to put up with non-stop nonsense from my still good buddy, even though he’s not my co-worker, Don Callis, I knew he’d be playing his games and Kenny can be a lot to handle sometimes. But I also knew that he’d show up and deliver and he’d be a true world champion, and he has been that. So I have no issue with Kenny being the World Champion—however, that seems to be in the minority when you go around the IMPACT Wrestling locker room and the office,” D’Amore stated. “There’s definitely a sentiment right now, the term that people keep using is ‘bring the title back home.’”

On Sami Callihan challenging Omega at Slammiversary: “Sami Callihan is focused and obsessed with being remembered. That’s what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to be remembered, and right now,” D’Amore noted, “what he’s focused on is being remembered for going out there and destroying Kenny Omega, getting his revenge on Don Callis for the years of problems they’ve had, and restoring order in IMPACT. I think the stage is set for an amazing main event on Saturday at Slammiversary.”