Scott D’Amore Thinks PCO Is IMPACT’s New Abyss

Speaking recently with Sportskeeda, Scott D’Amore shared his thoughts on PCO re-signing with IMPACT Wrestling alongside Leon Slater (via Fightful). D’Amore praised PCO’s work in the company, comparing him to Abyss as a hardcore talent. You can find a highlight from D’Amore and listen to the full interview below.

On PCO establishing a renewed contract with IMPACT: “You’ve got a success story in PCO of a guy who I think many people wrote off as his career being over, and he went there and reinvented himself. He’s not human, and it’s great to have him and I think he’s in many ways, he’s like our Abyss in this era. He’s our crazy, hardcore guy who can go out there and do anything and seems to defy what a human being should be able to do.”