Scott D’Amore Praises TalkNShopAMania, Says It Was A Fun Shoot

In an interview with Fightful, Scott D’Amore spoke about working on TalkNShopAMania back in 2020 and how it was a fun shoot. The project was created by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and aired from Gallows’ home in Monticello, Georgia.

D’Amore said: “The Good Brothers have really carved out a niche for themselves. That first pay-per-view, the fact that it was COVID and it was shot at Gallows house. Hats off to his wonderful wife, Beth, for allowing the house to be overrun with wrestlers. The best part is, Gallows took a gig on Heels and wasn’t even around for half the shooting. We had to shoot without Gallows, who was supposed to be the mastermind behind it. It was a hoot, legitimately, no pun intended. It was fun, perky, weird. It was everything that TalkNShop should be and what their fanbase expects to see, that parody goofy craziness. It was fun to shoot. It was a long couple of days, but it was a lot of fun. At a time, during the pandemic, when you needed something to distract yourself, you definitely went at the end of it, ‘What the F did I just watch?’“