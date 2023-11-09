Scott D’Amore Recalls Refusing To Do a Canadian Destroyer, Nearly Getting Fired Over It

The Canadian Destroyer is a popular move to pull out these days, and Scott D’Amore recently recalled being hesitant to do it back in the day. D’Amore appeared on What Do You Call It? and talked about how he refused to do the move back during his time as part of Team Canada against AJ Styles and how the mindset around the move, which he hit on Jason Hotch at Impact Sacrifice, has changed.

“It’s funny because I refused to do the Canadian Destroyer on TV for so long,” D’Amore said (per Fightful). “I almost got fired over it back in the day. They wanted me to hit a Canadian Destroyer on AJ Styles on TV and I was like, ‘there’s no way the fat dopey manager is hitting the coolest move in wrestling.’ Back in 2004, 2005, the Canadian Destroyer was magical. Petey was the only guy doing it and people almost didn’t know how it was done.”

He continued, “Will Ospreay told me the other day that he and his friends would sit there and watch it back over and over again, trying to figure out how it was done. To me, you would have ruined that moment if Coach D’Amore had done the Canadian Destroyer. Now, fast forward to 2023, and everyone under the sun has done a Canadian Destroyer. It’s not going to be bastardized by me doing it, so to hell with everyone else. I was still a little nervous. It was fun.”