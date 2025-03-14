Scott D’Amore Reflects On Response To Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s First Shows

Scott D’Amore revived Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling back in October, and he says he was touched by the response that fans had to the show. D’Amore’s revived promotion hosts its next shows, MLP Mayhem, on Friday and Saturday in Windsor, Ontario and he spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing the promotion’s road so far.

“I was very touched and very happy with response to the show [In October] and very happy and very proud of everybody coming together to put the events on,” D’Amore said. “It is a daunting task to start from scratch. [To have] everybody come together, to have… I certainly won’t say seamless or perfect —- nothing ever is —- but I think the broadcast was top-notch. I was really proud of how the product looked and how we presented it and I thought the two night’s wrestling action was as good as anything out there in the world.”

He continued, “So I was so proud of everybody coming together and it was just honored to be able to be part of that and putting it together. The brand Maple Leaf is back and we’re just so excited here. We’re heading to our next event here, Mayhem, and we’re ready to rock.”

MLP Mayhem streams on Triller TV+.