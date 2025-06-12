Scott D’Amore Reached Out To Ron Killings For MLP Appearance Before WWE Money In the Bank

Scott D’Amore says that he reached out to Ron Killings about a potential MLP appearance just before Killings’ WWE return at Money in the Bank. Killings returned at Saturday’s show, a week after revealing that he was told his WWE contract wasn’t being renewed. D’Amore spoke about Killings in a new column for Uncrowned and you can see highlights below:

On reading out to Killings: “I exchanged texts with Ronnie shortly before the show. No, he didn’t mention that he was going back to WWE — he’s a pro and he also knows that I hate spoilers. (Why would anyone WANT to know spoilers? Wrestling is at its best when there are surprises.) Obviously I wanted to check if there was a chance that he could be legally cleared to appear at Maple Leaf Pro’ss next big pay-per-view on July 5, but mainly we had a great talk about the outpouring of love from not just fans, but also Ronnie’s peers when news broke that he was done with WWE. I experienced something similar when I was let go from TNA in February 2024. Like I said to Ronnie, it is like attending your own funeral, and by that I mean you get to hear the things people usually only say when it’s too late.”

On Killings changing his ring name in WWE: “I don’t know for a fact if Ronnie asked WWE to be known as ‘Ron Killings’ — his real name — as part of this new deal, but it is very smart. Because it is his legal name, he can use it for future projects, television shows, other wrestling gigs, signings, whatever. ‘R-Truth’ is WWE IP.”