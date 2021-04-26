Scott D’Amore Says He Expects Kenny Omega To Honor ‘Commitments and Responsibilities’ As Impact World Champion

During last night’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega became the Impact World Champion as well by defeating Rich Swann in the main event. In a post on Twitter, Impact executive Scott D’Amore said that he expects Omega to honor the commitments and responsibilities that comes with being champion.

He wrote: “Rich Swann fought the fight of his life tonight at #IMPACTRebellion – but Kenny Omega is the new @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion. I trust/expect Mr Omega will honor the commitments & responsibilities that come with that prestigious title. More to be said on #IMPACTonAXSTV on Thurs.”