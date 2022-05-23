wrestling / News
Scott D’Amore Says Hiromu Takahashi Has A X Division Title Shot If He Wants It
During night five of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, Hiromu Takahashi defeated X Division champion Ace Austin, handing Austin his first defeat. Austin promised they would meet again on social media and Takahashi said he wanted a shot at the title. Impact executive Scott D’Amore replied that he would get the shot if he decides to come to Impact.
D’Amore wrote: “Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits…”
We will meet again @TIMEBOMB1105
おめでとうひろむ。 私はあなたを尊重することを余儀なくされていますが、また会います。#INEVITABLE #NJPW #BOSJ @IMPACTWRESTLING @njpw1972 @njpwglobal https://t.co/oNA8PeSYrC
— Ace Austin ♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) May 21, 2022
A man never breaks his word, right?
I want your belt!
男に二言はないよね！
そのベルトの挑戦権利ゲットしちゃった！#BOSJ #BOSJ29 #njpw https://t.co/ZHW5kqJxtx
— 高橋ヒロム / Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) May 21, 2022
Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits… https://t.co/0QcoiE1lJy
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) May 22, 2022
