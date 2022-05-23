Scott D’Amore Says Hiromu Takahashi Has A X Division Title Shot If He Wants It

During night five of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, Hiromu Takahashi defeated X Division champion Ace Austin, handing Austin his first defeat. Austin promised they would meet again on social media and Takahashi said he wanted a shot at the title. Impact executive Scott D’Amore replied that he would get the shot if he decides to come to Impact.

D’Amore wrote: “Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits…”