Scott D’Amore Signed Off on Chris Bey Competing in NJPW Super J-Cup
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has a report with some new details on how things worked out for Impact Wrestling talent Chris Bey working the Super J-Cup for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Chris Bey competed in the tournament, which took place in the United States last month, and he made it to the semifinals.
According to Fightful’s report, things surprisingly went smoothly between NJPW and Impact to allow him to appear in the tournament. When Bey initially saw the offer, he was flattered, but he never expected it would pan out. However, NJPW ended up receiving approval on the offer from Impact executive Scott D’Amore, allowing Bey to take a slot in the tournament.
