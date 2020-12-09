wrestling / News

Scott D’Amore Takes Shot At WWE RAW While Hyping Impact

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling VP Scott D’Amore took a shot at WWE RAW while hyping up the working relationship between Impact and AEW. He also commented on Impact taking ad money from AEW to allow the Dynamite promo to air last night.

He wrote: “Well I enjoy watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesday’s anyway so why wouldn’t @IMPACTWRESTLING take @TonyKhan’s & @AEW’s money? Let the whole world know that after a rotten Monday night you get back 2 back nights of great action starting with #IMPACTonAXSTV every Tuesday night! Unbelievable what we are seeing. Years in the making. A complete shift in power. Believe this, @TheDonCallis & @KennyOmegamanX have shaken pro wrestling to its core. We have @AEW & @IMPACTWRESTLING in the same universe. #IMPACTonAXSTV #AEWDynamite

