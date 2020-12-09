Scott D’Amore Takes Shot At WWE RAW While Hyping Impact

In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling VP Scott D’Amore took a shot at WWE RAW while hyping up the working relationship between Impact and AEW. He also commented on Impact taking ad money from AEW to allow the Dynamite promo to air last night.

He wrote: “Well I enjoy watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesday’s anyway so why wouldn’t @IMPACTWRESTLING take @TonyKhan’s & @AEW’s money? Let the whole world know that after a rotten Monday night you get back 2 back nights of great action starting with #IMPACTonAXSTV every Tuesday night! Unbelievable what we are seeing. Years in the making. A complete shift in power. Believe this, @TheDonCallis & @KennyOmegamanX have shaken pro wrestling to its core. We have @AEW & @IMPACTWRESTLING in the same universe. #IMPACTonAXSTV #AEWDynamite”

Well I enjoy watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesday’s anyway so why wouldn’t @IMPACTWRESTLING take @TonyKhan’s & @AEW’s money?

Let the whole world know that after a rotten Monday night you get back 2 back nights of great action starting with #IMPACTonAXSTV every Tuesday night! https://t.co/1BrgezfO31 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 9, 2020

Unbelievable what we are seeing. Years in the making. A complete shift in power.

Believe this, @TheDonCallis & @KennyOmegamanX have shaken pro wrestling to its core. We have @AEW & @IMPACTWRESTLING in the same universe.#IMPACTonAXSTV #AEWDynamite https://t.co/go6dJMBpuD — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 9, 2020

Thanks! Hope you’ll consider tuning in again next week!#IMPACTonAXSTV — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 9, 2020

I hope we earn your trust back — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 9, 2020