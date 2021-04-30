Scott D’Amore Teases Potential of WWE Releases Appearing at Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling bolstered their roster last year with some WWE releases at Slammiversary, and Scott D’Amore is hinting that may happen again this year. D’Amore appeared on the Pro Wrestling Perspective podcast and discussed the possibility of the recently-released WWE stars including Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, the IIconics, Mickie James and more.

“I think you look at what we did at Slammiversary last year with all the buzz, and I think there’s an opportunity here,” D’Amore said (per Fightful). “There’s some great talent and they’ve got this hiccup in their career. We’ve all been there probably where we’ve been let go and they’ve got the opportunity to do like so many of the people did last year and forge new opportunities and different and in some ways better opportunities for themselves.”

He continued, “Look, in 2005 when I got put in charge of the creative for TNA I knew there was one guy that I wanted, and that was Samoa Joe, and I worked very hard getting on the phone because WWE wanted him as well. Myself and Mike Tenay, who’s an amazing, amazing dude that I know some of you have met and got to be around, we just knew Joe was different and special and we wanted to have him there. That was 2005, we were able to get him and do some pretty damn cool stuff. I got mad respect for Samoa Joe and would always love an opportunity to work with him again, both because of his unbelievable talent and his unique charisma and also because he’s just a good dude. So many of that other talent. you look at it, whether it’s Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, whether it’s Chelsea Green, you know, there’s just so much there and I just got to say, I think there’s a chance that some talent’s going to move around and you’re just going to have to stay tuned and be careful what I say, but maybe some conversations have started.”

Impact teased the possibility of the released stars appearing at the PPV during a promo at Impact Rebellion.