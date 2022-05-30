wrestling / News
Scott D’Amore To Match 100% Of Donations To Don West’s Brain Lymphoma GoFundMe
Former TNA commentator Don West earlier this year revealed his cancer had returned and he was battling it with chemotherapy. PWInsider recently reported treatment has not worked as well as expected and now the brain tumor is “twice the size it has been”. West was exploring stem cell treatment but due to the tumor size doctors are not progressing with those plans. Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore announced over the weekend that he will match 100% of all donations made to Don West’s GoFundMe Campaign through this Friday.
Click here to donate to Don West’s GoFundMe.
Folks, @IMPACTWRESTLING OG @DonWestDeals is one of the best humans to ever walk this planet.
Let’s rally around DW!
Any donations made by midnight EST Friday will be matched dollar for dollar.
It’s currently at $34,776 so keep me honest
https://t.co/w8qyJH5Du1
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) May 29, 2022
