Scott D’Amore Discusses Working With Tony Khan & AEW, Britt Baker Asking Him For Deonna Purrazzo Match

Scott D’Amore recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me! podcast, and among the topics he discussed was Impact’s working relationship with AEW and Britt Baker wanting a match with Deonna Purrazzo.

When asked about the working agreement between the two companies and the possibilities of more interpromotional women’s matches, D’Amore mentioned that he was recently cornered by Baker, who had the same questions (via Fightful):

“That’s a great question and look, I get it tweeted out at me and everything all the time,” Scott began. “All I can say is, from our perspective — look, I got cornered by Britt Baker down in Jacksonville a few weeks ago and she’s like, ‘When do I get Deonna?’ I said, “Hey, Britt oh, come on. We’ve always said we have an open-door policy and we’re open to doing it. you know the deal in wrestling sometimes there’s a lot of hurdles to jump through but I think the relationship with AEW has been fantastic.”

D’Amore went on to discuss his dealings with Tony Khan and their shared vision for what wrestling should be:

“I think that Tony Khan is a breath of fresh air in many ways in the wrestling industry and it’s just been great to deal with a person who is in a different company where there’s honesty and transparency and it’s like hey, let’s do that. You know why? Because that’s cool!’ We share our vision for a world like that and I love to see it because I mean whether it’s Nyla Rose or whether it’s some of the many other talents that you have there. Imagine if Nyla came in and hid the ring on Deonna and just laid her lying there and picked up the title, right?”

Impact will hold its Slammiversary event on July 17, with Purrazzo scheduled to face a mystery opponent.