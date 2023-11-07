– During a recent interview with What Do You Call It?, Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore discussed Trinity joining Impact Wrestling and how they fell into the opportunity, how Knockouts Champion Trinity embodies what TNA Wrestling stands for, how she walked out of WWE, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Scott D’Amore on Trinity joining Impact: “Truthfully, we just kind of fell into it. There were informal talks and she was looking to do something. The timing was right. I don’t know if it was necessarily public that she went out and had surgery after the time she had left WWE. She was healthy again, we had a conversation, and what a perfect fit. The fact is, you talk about somebody that embodies what TNA Wrestling stands for. One, she stood up for what she believes. I’m not going to sit here and say the right decision to do is to walk out, but sometimes you have to stand up for what’s right. What’s the saying, if you don’t stand up for something, you fall for everything.”

On Trinity standing up for herself by walking out of WWE: “I think she felt it was important that she do that, and when she was on the market, her coming here, I think it was news breaking because we were able to show, for anybody to say that she could only exist in that machine. When you’re in WWE, the great part is you have such a support system, it’s a machine. She came out and showed she truly is a star on her own. She doesn’t need that machine. She came here and she’s been a great fit. She’s just fit in perfectly with the locker room. She’s a great addition to the Knockouts roster and we’re excited to have her with us and we hope she’s with us for years to come. I think she’s just getting started. She’s growing week after week, month after month, and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of her yet. That’s still to come.”

Trinity recently defended her Knockouts title against Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Wrestling Turning Point in the UK last month. Impact Wrestling will revive the TNA Branding in January with the Hard to Kill event.