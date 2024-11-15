Scott D’Amore Reportedly Visited WWE Performance Center Last Week

Former TNA President Scott D’Amore was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center last week. Fightful Select reports that D’Amore was visiting at the PC and was given a tour of the building.

The report notes that there were some “informal conversations” during the visit and there is no word of anything more than just a visit coming out of the meeting. D’Amore was released from TNA back in February and has since revived the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion, which has more dates planned for 2025.