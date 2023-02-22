Scott D’Amore Wants To Make A Match Between Mickie James and Mercedes Mone Happen

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful and Wrestling Inc), Scott D’Amore spoke about wanting to make a match between Mickie James and Mercedes Mone happen. James is the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion while Mone is the IWGP Women’s Champion. James, who was also a guest on the show, agreed.

He said: “Got to meet Mercedes, our paths had never crossed. Obviously, I’m a huge fan of her and everything she’s done. It was a great opportunity to meet her and chat with her after an unbelievable match with her and KAIRI. I don’t think KAIRI has ever gotten the love and respect she deserves. She’s outstanding. That elbow of hers is among the best in the business and maybe the coolest to watch. Her and Mercedes went out there in front of a packed crowd and put on a world title match that I thought was outstanding. The wrestling was amazing, the emotion was fantastic. Talking to her afterward, Mercedes is obviously a very focused and passionate professional. Her wrestling is top notch, her attitude seemed great. We have to get you two in a ring somewhere and get this done.”

James added: “I’m always ready to step into the ring with Mercedes Mone. I think the possibility for that now is more possible than ever before. I think New Japan has such a great relationship with everyone, so she could literally face anyone and everyone. I’m honored that she would mention me. I think that is a dream match-up for me. We’ve never had a singles match ever, and she and I both talked about that, of how we would love to face each other one day, and those stars didn’t align while we were at WWE. But now that we’re not there and I’m at Impact and she’s at New Japan, I would love to have that match. Who’s to say in a year, next year’s WrestleMania, Mercedes Mone isn’t there with that championship and opening up a whole other forbidden freakin’ universe? The possibilities are truly endless, but she has to beat me first, honestly.“