WWE News: Scott Dawson Comments on The Revival Taking Out Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura Vows To Dethrone Jeff Hardy, Highlights From WWE 205 Live

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Scott Dawson Dash Wilder Revival WWE Main Event NXT

– Scott Dawson of the Revival posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the Revival taking out Roman Reigns on Monday’s Raw…

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura cut the following promo, stating that he will take Jeff Hardy’s title at Extreme Rules…

– Here are some highlights from last night’s WWE 205 Live…



