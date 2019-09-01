wrestling / News
Scott Dawson Blames The New Day For Turning WWE Tag Team Division Into ‘Embarrassment’
Scott Dawson took to Twitter on Saturday night and said that The New Day has turned the WWE tag team division into an embarrassment: “I blame New Day for the embarrassment this whole tag division has turned into. I blame you guys for cheering them on. We make our money in the division they’ve cheapened. It’s time to make a 7 figure dent in my bank account.”
Dash Wilder also tweeted a shot at New Day: “Good luck, New Day. Break a leg.”
This follows The Revival challenging New Day on Smackdown this week, which Big E accepted: “Some people have a Susie that chews too loudly at the desk next to theirs or a Bob with bad B.O. & they can’t do a thing about it. I am grateful to have a job that allows me to beat the hell out of coworkers I don’t like. @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE, we accept. #WWEClash”
Revival vs. New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) is set for WWE Clash of Champions on September 15th.
