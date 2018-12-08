Various News: Scott Dawson Praises Apollo Crews, Michael Cole and Enzo Amore Celebrate Birthdays

– Scott Dawson praised Apollo Crews in a Twitter post, saying, “ain’t no reason Apollo isn’t in the main event every night.” You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

Ain’t no reason Apollo isn’t in the main event every night. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 8, 2018

He a yay or nay on Lucha House Rules? — ecIII (@therealec3) December 8, 2018

He’s a ‘yay’. Terrible human being. Hell of an athlete. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 8, 2018

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE announcer Michael Cole turns 50 years old. Also, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore turns 32 years olds.