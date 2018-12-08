Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Scott Dawson Praises Apollo Crews, Michael Cole and Enzo Amore Celebrate Birthdays

December 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Apollo Crews WWE Main Event

– Scott Dawson praised Apollo Crews in a Twitter post, saying, “ain’t no reason Apollo isn’t in the main event every night.” You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE announcer Michael Cole turns 50 years old. Also, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore turns 32 years olds.

article topics :

Apollo Crews, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading