WWE News: Scott Dawson Reacts To WWE’s Cryptic ‘First of Many Humiliations’ Preview, Top Ten Cage Match Surprises
– As we previously reported, WWE posted a cryptic preview for RAW, which suggested that the back-shaving angle shot for the Revival on RAW could be the ‘first of many humiliations’ for the tag team and that the ‘choice is up to them’. The angle was shot on the same day it was reported that the team turned down five-year deals worth $500,000 a year. Dash Wilder previously replied that the WWE could ‘bring it on’ and now Scott Dawson’s response is likewise defiant.
“The choice is up to them.”
Don’t threaten me with a good time, babes. #FTR brotha#ForeverTheRevival#TopGuys https://t.co/lc0Xt8640G
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) May 6, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten steel cage match surprises.
When two Superstars are locked inside a cage anything can happen… pic.twitter.com/1nLYViU0AT
— WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2019
