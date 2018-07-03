WWE News: Scott Dawson Talks About Beating Up Roman Reigns Again, Bray Wyatt Says He’s Coming to Rescue Matt Hardy, New UpUpDownDown

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Scott Dawson of the Revival spoke about beating down The Big Dog in “his yard” again…

Remember that time we delivered a Shatter Machine to the Big Dog in his own yard?#TopGuys#TheRevival#OurYardNow https://t.co/bLfICoVGh8 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 3, 2018

Twice? — Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) July 3, 2018

He also told Jim Cornette that their offer to allow him to manage them still stands…

– Matt Hardy lost to Curtis Axel again on last night’s WWE Raw, and Bray Wyatt says he’s coming to rescue him…

ENOUGH. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 3, 2018

To the rescue I come Zenith — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 3, 2018

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…