WWE News: Scott Dawson Talks About Beating Up Roman Reigns Again, Bray Wyatt Says He’s Coming to Rescue Matt Hardy, New UpUpDownDown
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Scott Dawson of the Revival spoke about beating down The Big Dog in “his yard” again…
Remember that time we delivered a Shatter Machine to the Big Dog in his own yard?#TopGuys#TheRevival#OurYardNow https://t.co/bLfICoVGh8
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 3, 2018
Twice?
— Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) July 3, 2018
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 3, 2018
He also told Jim Cornette that their offer to allow him to manage them still stands…
The offer still stands @TheJimCornette #TopGuyExpress
✌🏼🙅🏻♂️ https://t.co/uzCiHIjSv5
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 3, 2018
– Matt Hardy lost to Curtis Axel again on last night’s WWE Raw, and Bray Wyatt says he’s coming to rescue him…
ENOUGH.
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 3, 2018
To the rescue I come Zenith
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 3, 2018
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…