WWE News: Scott Dawson Talks About Beating Up Roman Reigns Again, Bray Wyatt Says He’s Coming to Rescue Matt Hardy, New UpUpDownDown

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Roman Reigns Wrestlemania Bloody - Edge

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Scott Dawson of the Revival spoke about beating down The Big Dog in “his yard” again…

He also told Jim Cornette that their offer to allow him to manage them still stands…

– Matt Hardy lost to Curtis Axel again on last night’s WWE Raw, and Bray Wyatt says he’s coming to rescue him…

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…

