Scott Dawson Thinks Maybe The Revival’s Main Roster Debut Boosted Their Egos Too Much

In an interview with Sun Sport, Scott Dawson spoke about The Revival’s main roster debut and how he believes the reaction from the crowd may have raised their expectations too much about how their run would go. Here are highlights:

On the team’s main roster debut: “The experience in WWE has been exactly what you’ve watched – it’s been up and down. Going into our main roster debut we were on a personal and creative high. But we had some unfortunate incidents – life happens. It’s what happens in this and any sport. When we came in and beat The New Day, with that kind of reaction, maybe that boosted our ego a little too much. It was like someone said, ‘Settle down, let’s put that chip back on your shoulder.’ The momentum we had in NXT from 2016 to 2017 was unreal but then the back-to-back injuries really slowed things down. But you can’t dwell on things too long. We had to dust ourselves off.”

On knowing their worth: “There’s good wrestling and there’s bad wrestling. What we do every night of the week is good wrestling – great wrestling if you ask me. Every night I lace up my boots up and I every night I take a breath and say, ‘It’s going to be a good match’. With as much humility as I can muster up, there aren’t too many people who are as good as we are.”