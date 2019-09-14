wrestling / News
WWE News: Scott Dawson Wonders What Will Happen To SD Tag Titles If Xavier Woods Isn’t Cleared, Preview Of Sasha Banks’ Chronicle, Ali Meets Fans
– Scott Dawson posted a message to Twitter wondering what will happen to the Smackdown tag team titles if Xavier Woods isn’t cleared to compete at Clash of Champions. The Revival attacked Woods and ‘injured him’ several weeks ago on WWE TV. He wrote:
What happens to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships if Woods isn’t cleared to wrestle at #WWEClash? Asking for a friend…#FTRKO#TopGuys#NotManufactured
1st ever…
NXT Tag Team Champs ✔️
RAW Tag Team Champs ✔️
SD Tag Team Champs 💬 pic.twitter.com/EiwJNfd06g
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 14, 2019
– WWE has released a clip from Sasha Banks’ Chronicle special, which premieres at 8 PM ET on the WWE Network tonight.
"Do you think @SashaBanksWWE will return to @WWE?"#TheBoss clears up the rumors tonight on #WWEChronicle, streaming at 8/7c on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/p8F1Z11bBM
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2019
– Ali posted a message to Twitter showing photos of himself meeting fans at a signing in Charlotte.
Days like this are always gonna be wild to me. Growing up, my name, my background, my color, was always met with negativity. Today, in Charlotte, NC, I had a sold out signing. The last thing anyone cared about was my name, my background, my color. They just wanted to show me love pic.twitter.com/3ALmSbN81f
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 14, 2019
