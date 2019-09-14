wrestling / News

WWE News: Scott Dawson Wonders What Will Happen To SD Tag Titles If Xavier Woods Isn’t Cleared, Preview Of Sasha Banks’ Chronicle, Ali Meets Fans

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scott Dawson

– Scott Dawson posted a message to Twitter wondering what will happen to the Smackdown tag team titles if Xavier Woods isn’t cleared to compete at Clash of Champions. The Revival attacked Woods and ‘injured him’ several weeks ago on WWE TV. He wrote:

– WWE has released a clip from Sasha Banks’ Chronicle special, which premieres at 8 PM ET on the WWE Network tonight.

– Ali posted a message to Twitter showing photos of himself meeting fans at a signing in Charlotte.

