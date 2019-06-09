WWE News: Scott Dawson References The Young Bucks on Twitter, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Charlotte Flair Artwork, Where Are They Now? Returning to WWE Network

– At last Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown 2019 event, The Usos beat The Revival after hitting Dawson with a double-Superkicks to win the match. Dawson shared a photo from the match on Twitter, and the caption reads, “Seems like there’s always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkick us,” likely in reference to The Young Bucks. You can check out his tweet likely referencing the Young Bucks below.

Seems like there’s always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkicks us…#FTR pic.twitter.com/2vyXxtLK5G — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 8, 2019

– WWE Network News reports that WWE Where Are They Now? is going to be added to the WWE Network Archives starting Monday, June 10. The digital series was previously available on WWE.com and YouTube. Additionally, the episodes were available beforehand on the WWE Network in the Shorts collection, but they were later removed earlier in the year.

The digital web series previously looked at former WWE Superstars and showed what they’ve been doing since leaving WWE. Some of the former Superstars who were showcased included Santino Marella, Eve Torres, and Torrie Wilson. Per the report, WWE Where Are They Now is supposed to have its own category in the Original section on the Network when it gets added this week.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features Rob Schamberger creating some new Charlotte Flair Artwork. You can check out the new video in the player below.