Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Reuniting For Capitol Wrestling Appearance

– Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are getting back together as the Outsiders for an appearance at Capital Wrestling later this summer. Capitol announced in a press release that Hall and Nash will appear at a meet and greet and sign autographs at their August 11th show in Nashville, Tennessee. The appearance will also raised awareness for Adam Braseel, a man convicted of murder in 2006. His conviction drew criticism when fingerprints put a convicted killer who looked almost exactly like Braseel at the scene of the crime, but a state appeals court reversed the decision to grant him a new trial in 2007.

The full announcement is below: