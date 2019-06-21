wrestling / News
Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Reuniting For Capitol Wrestling Appearance
– Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are getting back together as the Outsiders for an appearance at Capital Wrestling later this summer. Capitol announced in a press release that Hall and Nash will appear at a meet and greet and sign autographs at their August 11th show in Nashville, Tennessee. The appearance will also raised awareness for Adam Braseel, a man convicted of murder in 2006. His conviction drew criticism when fingerprints put a convicted killer who looked almost exactly like Braseel at the scene of the crime, but a state appeals court reversed the decision to grant him a new trial in 2007.
The full announcement is below:
Capitol Wrestling is excited to announce that Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash have signed on for our August 11th event in Nashville Tennessee at the wonderful Marathon Music Hall!
The event, slated for a Capitol Wrestling international Television taping will see Hall and Nash take part in a special pre-event meet and greet as part of Capitol’s partnership with Wrestling For Innocence, an organization dedicated to help those who are wrongfully imprisoned.
Hall and Nash come to Nashville not only to sign autographs and meet the amazing fans of Music City, but also to raise awareness for Adam Braseel, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 2006.
The two outsiders, who changed the wrestling business 23 years ago, join current Bellator heavyweight and former world champion Jake Hager, who will not only be signing autographs, but will also competing for the first time inside a Capitol Wrestling ring.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Damage Sami Callihan Caused Prior To MLW Exit: Callihan Reportedly Spit In Jim Cornette’s Face
- Jim Ross On Why Ken Shamrock’s Push Was Cut Short, Recalls Issues With Shamrock Missing Shows, Confronting Him
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Hulk Hogan Didn’t Try To Become Booker In WCW in 1999, Responds to Claim That He Did Whatever Hogan Told Him To Do
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent