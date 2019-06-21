wrestling / News

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Reuniting For Capitol Wrestling Appearance

June 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scott Hall

– Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are getting back together as the Outsiders for an appearance at Capital Wrestling later this summer. Capitol announced in a press release that Hall and Nash will appear at a meet and greet and sign autographs at their August 11th show in Nashville, Tennessee. The appearance will also raised awareness for Adam Braseel, a man convicted of murder in 2006. His conviction drew criticism when fingerprints put a convicted killer who looked almost exactly like Braseel at the scene of the crime, but a state appeals court reversed the decision to grant him a new trial in 2007.

The full announcement is below:

Capitol Wrestling is excited to announce that Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash have signed on for our August 11th event in Nashville Tennessee at the wonderful Marathon Music Hall!

The event, slated for a Capitol Wrestling international Television taping will see Hall and Nash take part in a special pre-event meet and greet as part of Capitol’s partnership with Wrestling For Innocence, an organization dedicated to help those who are wrongfully imprisoned.

Hall and Nash come to Nashville not only to sign autographs and meet the amazing fans of Music City, but also to raise awareness for Adam Braseel, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 2006.

The two outsiders, who changed the wrestling business 23 years ago, join current Bellator heavyweight and former world champion Jake Hager, who will not only be signing autographs, but will also competing for the first time inside a Capitol Wrestling ring.

