Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall for its WINCLY podcast. According to Hall, we shouldn’t expect him to be one of Jericho’s mystery partners for the AEW on TNT weekly TV debut. Jericho is set to team with two mystery partners against The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega at the event. Below are some highlights for WrestlingInc.com.

Scott Hall on if he would be one of Jericho’s mystery partners for the AEW TV debut: “No, not a chance for me at all. I’m loyal to WWE and am still under contract with them. I do signings and appearances connected to them, but I’m not associated with AEW. I wish those guys luck but as far as any kind of professional relationship, I’m loyal to WWE.”

His thoughts on AEW and the wrestling scene now: “I’ve been connected with Conrad [Thompson] at the Starrcast events and I’ll be at the one in Chicago. It’s a good time to be in the wrestling business as it’s thriving right now. The indie scene is hot, it’s hot in Japan, Mexico’s thriving, the UK. I even saw online that MVP is making an appearance in Romania somewhere – Romania Championship Wrestling. I went, ‘What the heck?’ So I immediately followed that company. I’ll take a trip to Transylvania, are you kidding me?”