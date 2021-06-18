Scott Hall Recalls How Curtain Call At Madison Square Garden Came Together, Decision To Leave WWE For WCW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Scott Hall discussed his decision to leave WWE for WCW in 1996, the Curtain Call at Madison Square Garden, and much more. You can read Scott Hall’s comments below.

Scott Hall on his decision to leave WWE for WCW in 1996: “My last appearance had been the famous Curtain Call in Madison Square Garden. I’m really happy that my previous experience in WCW hadn’t been too satisfying, but I was in a different spot now. Turner was giving out that guaranteed money. WWE wasn’t at that time. A lot of things changed that night at the Garden. All of a sudden, when I left and [Kevin Nash] left, everybody started getting guaranteed money. Now, they have these 90-day no-compete clauses. None of that was going on back in those days. And to me, another factor why it worked so well, was the internet wasn’t such a big presence. Nobody knew I was jumping. A lot of factors came together.”

On how the Curtain Call came together at Madison Square Garden: “[Shawn Michaels] kind of threw Triple H under the bus that night at the Garden. Triple H was supposed to get the big push. He was supposed to get the Stone Cold spot. They were grooming him for that but then Vince had to punish somebody. I was in Vince’s office when Shawn came in and pitched the curtain call. Vince was finally talking to me about staying and I was like it’s too late, I’m done. Shawn came in and said ‘I want Razor to come out to the ring in my match.’ Vince said, ‘Is it important to you?’ And [Shawn] said yeah, and [Vince] goes, ‘Well, make it happen.’ He knew, but I think what happened was, ‘Now the guys are trying to bring the business down.’ The guys who were staying were really mad. I’m glad we did it. I didn’t plan it, it was all Shawn’s idea and he was the one staying. It got really heavy. There’s a famous picture of Shawn wearing one of the early Outsiders shirts. I think he was doing that just to give him some kind of ammunition with Vince. Now he’s thrown his last buddy, Triple H, under the ring, so he’s there solo now with no friends. It’s lonely at the top. I think that’s when [Michaels] may have started his pill use and his alcohol use may have increased at the time.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.