Various News: Scott Hall is Guest Coaching At The WWE Performance Center, Miz Hypes Tonight’s New Episode Of Miz & Mrs, Shigiro Irie Working Ring Warriors

– WWE.com has posted a video showing that Scott Hall is working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center this week.

– Miz posted the following on Twitter hyping the second episode of his reality show Miz & Mrs, which airs tonight after Smackdown…

TONIGHT! TONIGHT! TONIGHT! #MizAndMrs is all new at 10/9c on @usa_network Its time for the Most Must See Show to meet the Most Must See Baby Shower. 🍼🍼🍼 pic.twitter.com/6XxtVfil6y — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 31, 2018

– Ring Warriors announced that DDT star Shigiro Irie has been added to their TV tapings next month at the Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. The promotion will debut on WGN America in September. The tapings will also feature Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries, Melissa Anderson, Wes Brisco, Michael Tarver, Santana Garrett, former WWE star Chaz Warrington, The Hotshots (former TNA star Chase Stevens and former WWE developmental and TNA star Cassidy Riley), Luke Hawx, Lucha Underground star Marty the Moth, Alexander Hammerstone, Funny Bone, The 1% (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson), Chris Bey, Alex Chamberlain, Chance Prophet, Tokyo Monster Kahagas, The Slambinos, Francisco Ciatso and A.J. Jannazzo, and more.