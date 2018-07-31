Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Scott Hall is Guest Coaching At The WWE Performance Center, Miz Hypes Tonight’s New Episode Of Miz & Mrs, Shigiro Irie Working Ring Warriors

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Scott Hall Razor Ramon

– WWE.com has posted a video showing that Scott Hall is working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center this week.

– Miz posted the following on Twitter hyping the second episode of his reality show Miz & Mrs, which airs tonight after Smackdown…

– Ring Warriors announced that DDT star Shigiro Irie has been added to their TV tapings next month at the Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. The promotion will debut on WGN America in September. The tapings will also feature Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries, Melissa Anderson, Wes Brisco, Michael Tarver, Santana Garrett, former WWE star Chaz Warrington, The Hotshots (former TNA star Chase Stevens and former WWE developmental and TNA star Cassidy Riley), Luke Hawx, Lucha Underground star Marty the Moth, Alexander Hammerstone, Funny Bone, The 1% (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson), Chris Bey, Alex Chamberlain, Chance Prophet, Tokyo Monster Kahagas, The Slambinos, Francisco Ciatso and A.J. Jannazzo, and more.

article topics :

NXT, Scott Hall, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading