Scott Hall Says NXT Should Go Head-to-Head With AEW, Talks Guest Stints at Performance Center

– Scott Hall spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing AEW, his guest coaching runs at the WWE Performance Center and more. Highlights are below:

On if AEW is competition for WWE: “I think AEW is basically competing with NXT. NXT is booming and global and now that TV wants wrestling, every network is a copycat network. People want more wrestling on TV so it won’t be long until NXT has a show, I predict. And you heard it here first.”

On WWE potentially putting NXT up against AEW on TV: “If you believe in your product, then you put it right up against the guy. I’m coming in right next door and we’re gonna compete for the money. It makes everything sharper and better.”

On how Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff coming in affects Triple H’s power in WWE: “He handles himself and I saw him when he started [in WWE]. He’s doing everything exactly right and is still a family guy. That’s the problem: even though they’re publicly traded, they are still a family run business too. So, personal relationships get involved. How are you gonna disagree with Vince? I think he can point at his track record to defend himself and he’s been right more than wrong.”

On his trip to the WWE Performance Center: “It was about my third or fourth time down there and I love it. I asked Triple H to let me work with the big guys; they have some whoppers down there. It’s just a different style to teach a big guy how to work vs. a high-flyer. I had so much fun down there and got so excited watching a kid I helped train (Jordan Omogbehin) to debut that I couldn’t sleep that night.”

On enjoying his times at the PC: “Apparently I’m really smart. Rumor has it that I’m really good at wrestling. I do come alive when I’m in that environment. I’ve been to the PC several times and they’ve had me sit in HBK’s class which has the top NXT performers. These are the guys who’ve been around for a while but I didn’t really wanna sit in on that class. I’m gonna give them any feedback I can but I like catching them right when they come in the door. I like getting into young guys’ ears and being at the curtain right when they come back.”